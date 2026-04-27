Dhaka Regency Offers Guests Two Holistic Wellness Services

Dhaka: Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort is offering guests two holistic wellness services for their better wellbeing. One is a professionally designed swimming course and the other specialized physiotherapy services.

Beneath the open sky and in the waters of the hotel's temperature-controlled rooftop pool, the swimming course, tailored for all age groups and abilities, by professional instructors aims to provide guests with self-confidence, fitness, and fluidity.

Dhaka Regency offers 14 learning courses at BDT 21000 and extra three days free trial. Furthermore, the hotel is offering a limited-time discount-Premier Club Members can enjoy 30 percent off, while regular guests receive 25 percent off on the course fee.

Dhaka Regency has also launched its physiotherapy services at its DR Fitness health club. Guided by experts, the program blends modern physiotherapy practices with personalized care to support injury recovery, relieve pain, correct posture, and restore body balance.

Both the swimming and physiotherapy programs are now open to hotel guests, premier club members, and the wider community, with flexible schedules, special introductory packages, and customized plans available.

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