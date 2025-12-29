Salman Khan Serves A Delectable Portion Of 'Bhau Chi Bhel' To Riteish Deshmukh

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who recently celebrated his 60th birthday, put his culinary skills on display as he made a delectable bowl of“Bhau chi bhel”.

On Monday, actress Genelia Deshmukh took to her Instagram, and shared a video in which the superstar can be seen mixing different street food ingredients to make the bhel.

She wrote in the caption,“There is no one like @beingsalmankhan, he absolutely goes out of his way to make you feel at home, to make you feel special. This time he serves the absolutely delicious 'Bhau chi bhel'. We love you”.

In the video, the actress' husband Riteish Deshmukh can also be seen enjoying the special bhel made by the superstar.

Salman celebrated his 60th birthday on Saturday, and the entire industry showed up for the superstar. With over three decades into stardom, Salman remains one of Hindi cinema's most enduring and polarising icons. From redefining the romantic hero in the 1990s to becoming the undisputed mass-action superstar of the 2000s, his journey reflects the changing pulse of the industry itself. Films like 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun', 'Wanted', 'Dabangg' and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' cemented his ability to connect across generations and social classes. At 60, Salman continues to command box-office openings, massive fan loyalty, and a larger-than-life public presence.

Beyond cinema, his television success with 'Bigg Boss' and his philanthropic work through Being Human have added layers to his public image. His career has also seen controversies and setbacks, yet his resilience and star power have remained intact, making him a rare phenomenon in Indian cinema. As he turns 60, Salman Khan stands as a symbol of longevity, reinvention and mass appeal. For fans, it's a celebration of memories, dialogues and songs, for Bollywood, it's a reminder that superstardom, when built on connection and consistency, can truly defy age.