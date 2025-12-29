UAE Polo Federation Cup Tournament Fixture Announced At Live Draw At Dubai Polo And Equestrian Club With 8 Teams

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE: The excitement for the upcoming polo season officially begins as the UAE Polo Federation announced the teams and match fixtures for the 2026 UAE Polo Federation Cup during a live draw held at the Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club.

Recognised as one of the region's most anticipated local polo tournaments, the UAE Polo Federation Cup will take place from 5th to 17th January 2026, bringing together eight elite teams to compete for the coveted title. This year's tournament will feature UAE Polo, Noon Polo, Banghash Polo, Bhansali Polo, Jehangiri Polo, El Basha Polo, Equiti Polo and Bindrai Polo many of which are represented by prominent members of the polo community.

The competition is expected to deliver a high level of sporting excellence, culminating in the grand finale on 17th January 2026. Over the years, participating teams have consistently demonstrated exceptional skill, competing at top-tier tournaments locally and internationally, and reinforcing the UAE's position as a global hub for professional polo.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Santiago Torreguitar, Director of Tournaments at the UAE Polo Federation, said:“The UAE Polo Federation Cup continues to be a cornerstone of our competitive calendar. This tournament represents the depth of talent within the region and our commitment to developing polo at the highest level. With eight outstanding teams and a carefully structured fixture, we are confident fans can expect thrilling matches and world-class polo throughout the season.”

Shokry Abouelsoud, General Manager of Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, added:“Hosting the live draw and the UAE Polo Federation Cup once again is a source of great pride for us. Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club offers a unique setting where sport, tradition, and community come together. We look forward to welcoming players, families, and polo enthusiasts for what promises to be an unforgettable tournament experience both on and off the field.”

The tournament stands as a celebration of skill, sportsmanship, and the enduring legacy of polo in the region, reinforcing Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club's role in nurturing and elevating the sport across all levels. By providing a prestigious platform on home grounds, the club enables locally based teams, from emerging talent to seasoned competitors, to showcase their abilities on professional fields.

While iconic teams compete on the field, spectators at the Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club can enjoy delectable food and beverage specials at the Terrace, Ala Carte Menu at the Dubai Polo Bar and Picnic Basket for the picnic area.

With fast-paced action, distinguished teams, and an elegant social atmosphere, the UAE Polo Federation Cup offers spectators an exceptional opportunity to experience the sport at its finest. Polo enthusiasts, families, and visitors are invited to attend the matches and be part of a tournament that celebrates athletic excellence, heritage, and the vibrant polo culture of the UAE.