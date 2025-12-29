SL Named Among Top Five Best Places To Visit In Asia For 2026

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka has been ranked among the top five“Best Places to Visit in Asia” for 2026 by U.S. News & World Report, marking a significant milestone for the island's ongoing tourism recovery. The American publication, recognized globally for its rankings and analysis, placed Sri Lanka alongside some of Asia's most celebrated destinations, including Mount Fuji, Tokyo, Palawan and Seoul. Mount Fuji topped the list, followed by Tokyo, Palawan and Seoul, with Sri Lanka securing the fifth position.

The rankings were compiled using a data-driven review of accessibility, affordability, local prices, cuisine, the variety of attractions and reader feedback. Sri Lanka was praised for its ability to offer a diverse and enriching experience within a compact island setting. U.S. News & World Report highlighted the country's rainforests, palm-fringed beaches, UNESCO heritage sites and wildlife-rich national parks, noting that travellers can experience safaris, ancient cultural landmarks and coastal escapes without the heavy tourist crowds often found elsewhere in Asia.

Experts cited Sri Lanka's transition into a strong“stand-alone destination,” no longer viewed merely as a secondary stop on regional itineraries. The publication also emphasized the island's 26 national parks, home to elephants, leopards and sloth bears, and iconic attractions such as Sigiriya and the temples of Polonnaruwa, along with scenic beaches that appeal to visitors seeking a more relaxed getaway.

This recognition comes as Sri Lanka aims to achieve record tourist arrivals in 2026, supported by initiatives such as visa-free entry for visitors from 40 countries and expanding investments in eco-tourism, luxury travel and scenic rail experiences. Tourism authorities believe the ranking will strengthen Sri Lanka's global profile and reinforce confidence in its position as one of Asia's leading travel destinations.