Azerbaijan Sets Upper Limit For State Debt-To-GDP Ratio By 2029 - Decree
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
According to the decree, for the end of the medium-term period (2029), the target upper limit for the consolidated budget's non-oil primary deficit to non-oil GDP ratio is set at 13%, while the target upper limit for the government debt to GDP ratio is set at 30%.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan should address the matters arising from this decree.
Previously, the target upper limit for the government debt to GDP ratio for the medium-term period was 20%.
