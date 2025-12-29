Swiss Court Rules Porn Films With Digitally Rejuvenated Actors Are Illegal

Two years ago, the defendant received a suspended fine and a fine for the offences of pornography and depicting acts of crude violence, as well as violations of the Narcotics Act. He was accused of, among other things, sharing a video on his Instagram account with an apparently prepubescent girl. In reality, the latter was an actress rejuvenated through technology.

In a ruling published today, the court reiterated that the Criminal Code, since 2014, punishes not only real child pornography, but also“non-real” child pornography, which includes content generated exclusively virtually. However, until now the court had not ruled on whether fictitious child pornography created using rejuvenation software was punishable by law.

