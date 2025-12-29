Swiss Court Rules Porn Films With Digitally Rejuvenated Actors Are Illegal
Two years ago, the defendant received a suspended fine and a fine for the offences of pornography and depicting acts of crude violence, as well as violations of the Narcotics Act. He was accused of, among other things, sharing a video on his Instagram account with an apparently prepubescent girl. In reality, the latter was an actress rejuvenated through technology.
In a ruling published today, the court reiterated that the Criminal Code, since 2014, punishes not only real child pornography, but also“non-real” child pornography, which includes content generated exclusively virtually. However, until now the court had not ruled on whether fictitious child pornography created using rejuvenation software was punishable by law.More More EU proposes stronger rules against child abuse and pornography
This content was published on Feb 6, 2024 BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The EU Commission on Tuesday proposed stricter criminal rules to combat the sexual abuse and exploitation of children, including a clampdown on livestreaming pornography and the inclusion of abuse material in deep fakes or other AI-generated material."Child sexual abuse is a heinous crime which has evolved significantly over the past years,"
