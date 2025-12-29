Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Swiss Court Rules Porn Films With Digitally Rejuvenated Actors Are Illegal

Swiss Court Rules Porn Films With Digitally Rejuvenated Actors Are Illegal


2025-12-29 02:22:18
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Pornographic images or videos showing adults digitally rejuvenated to make them appear underage are illegal. This was decided by the Swiss Federal Supreme Court (FSC), upholding the conviction of a man by the Zurich courts. This content was published on December 29, 2025 - 13:39 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Italiano it TF: film porno con attori ringiovaniti digitalmente sono illegali Original Read more: TF: film porno con attori ringiovaniti digitalmente sono ill

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Two years ago, the defendant received a suspended fine and a fine for the offences of pornography and depicting acts of crude violence, as well as violations of the Narcotics Act. He was accused of, among other things, sharing a video on his Instagram account with an apparently prepubescent girl. In reality, the latter was an actress rejuvenated through technology.

In a ruling published today, the court reiterated that the Criminal Code, since 2014, punishes not only real child pornography, but also“non-real” child pornography, which includes content generated exclusively virtually. However, until now the court had not ruled on whether fictitious child pornography created using rejuvenation software was punishable by law.

More More EU proposes stronger rules against child abuse and pornography

This content was published on Feb 6, 2024 BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The EU Commission on Tuesday proposed stricter criminal rules to combat the sexual abuse and exploitation of children, including a clampdown on livestreaming pornography and the inclusion of abuse material in deep fakes or other AI-generated material.“Child sexual abuse is a heinous crime which has evolved significantly over the past years,”...

Read more: EU proposes stronger rules against child abuse and pornog

MENAFN29122025000210011054ID1110535902



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search