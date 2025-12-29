403
DOJ Files Reveal Epstein’s Russia Trips with Clinton
(MENAFN) Documents released by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) show that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein traveled to Russia on at least three occasions in the early 2000s, including a visit to the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk alongside former US President Bill Clinton.
The disclosures came last week after the DOJ uploaded thousands of records under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a law signed by US President Donald Trump in November requiring the publication of materials tied to federal investigations into Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
Court filings from accuser Virginia Giuffre reveal that flight logs documented three trips to Russia in 2002–2003 aboard Epstein’s Boeing 727, with Maxwell and assistant Sarah Kellen accompanying him.
The most significant journey occurred in May 2002. After stopping in Novosibirsk, the group flew to Khabarovsk on May 22. The passenger list included Clinton, his aide Doug Band, and several others. The party later continued on to Shenzhen, China.
Another trip in November 2002 involved stops in Moscow and St. Petersburg, with photographs released by the DOJ showing Epstein at prominent landmarks alongside two unidentified women.
When questioned in 2016 about the Khabarovsk flight with Clinton, Epstein invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and refused to respond. Clinton has consistently stated that he was unaware of Epstein’s criminal activities and ended his association with the financier years before Epstein’s arrest.
