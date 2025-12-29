403
Trump announces end to Thailand-Cambodia clashes following ceasefire
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Sunday welcomed a newly signed ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia, asserting that the fighting along their disputed border will end and the two nations will return to peaceful conditions.
"I am pleased to announce that the breakout fighting between Thailand and Cambodia will stop momentarily, and they will go back to living in peace, as per our recently agreed to original treaty," Trump stated on his social media platform. He praised both countries’ leaders for their swift resolution, saying, "It was fast & decisive, as all of these situations should be!"
Trump also criticized the United Nations, suggesting that the US has assumed the role of maintaining global stability. "With all of the wars and conflicts I have settled and stopped ... perhaps the United States has become the real United Nations, which has been of very little assistance or help in any of them," he said, adding, "It must start getting active and involved in world peace."
The ceasefire, signed Saturday, brought an end to nearly 20 days of clashes that left around 99 people dead and displaced almost 1 million civilians along the Thailand-Cambodia border. The renewed fighting began on Dec. 8, following a border skirmish that wounded two Thai soldiers.
Thai authorities reported that 26 soldiers and one civilian were killed, with 41 additional civilian deaths due to collateral impacts. Cambodia’s Interior Ministry reported 31 civilian fatalities.
The agreement also reinforces a previous July truce, which had halted five days of fighting that left at least 48 people dead. That earlier ceasefire was mediated by the US, China, and Malaysia, and formally confirmed in October at a regional meeting in Kuala Lumpur, according to reports.
