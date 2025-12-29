403
Turkey refutes claims of Turkish Airlines refused landing in Libya
(MENAFN) Türkiye on Sunday denied reports that a Turkish Airlines flight avoided landing in Libya due to fears of retaliation following the recent crash of a Libyan military delegation’s plane near Ankara.
The country’s Center for Combating Disinformation (DMM) clarified on the Turkish platform NSosyal that Flight TK641 from Istanbul to Benghazi on December 24, 2025, was diverted to Bodrum Milas Airport solely because wind conditions at Benghazi exceeded operational limits. DMM emphasized that no other reasons influenced the route change.
The statement added that flights to Libya resumed as scheduled in the following days and urged the public not to believe false claims intended to damage Türkiye-Libya relations. The Libyan delegation’s private jet had crashed near Ankara on December 23, killing all eight passengers, including three crew members.
