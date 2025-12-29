Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkey refutes claims of Turkish Airlines refused landing in Libya

Turkey refutes claims of Turkish Airlines refused landing in Libya


2025-12-29 03:56:18
(MENAFN) Türkiye on Sunday denied reports that a Turkish Airlines flight avoided landing in Libya due to fears of retaliation following the recent crash of a Libyan military delegation’s plane near Ankara.

The country’s Center for Combating Disinformation (DMM) clarified on the Turkish platform NSosyal that Flight TK641 from Istanbul to Benghazi on December 24, 2025, was diverted to Bodrum Milas Airport solely because wind conditions at Benghazi exceeded operational limits. DMM emphasized that no other reasons influenced the route change.

The statement added that flights to Libya resumed as scheduled in the following days and urged the public not to believe false claims intended to damage Türkiye-Libya relations. The Libyan delegation’s private jet had crashed near Ankara on December 23, killing all eight passengers, including three crew members.

MENAFN29122025000045017281ID1110533681



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search