Andhra Pradesh To Develop 175 MSME Parks, Encourage Global Collaborations In Key Sectors: Minister Srinivas

MENAFN - KNN India)Andhra Pradesh is intensifying efforts to create a robust ecosystem for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), with a strategic focus on strengthening the state's manufacturing sector, Andhra Pradesh MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas said on Tuesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event marking the exchange of a Letter of Intent (LoI) between the Andhra Pradesh MSME Development Corporation and the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce (IGCC), Southern Region, Srinivas highlighted the government's priority to enhance manufacturing skills, a sector India has traditionally lagged in, reported PTI.

The minister noted ongoing initiatives to foster collaboration between universities and industry for technological upgrades, enabling MSMEs to scale.

“There is also a plan to encourage German, European, and other international companies to set up sector-specific parks in partnership with local firms. Many global players are seeking local partners, and Andhra Pradesh has been actively focusing on this,” he said. On the sectors the state is prioritising, Srinivas added,“medical equipment, aerospace, defence, and space.”

He added that around 175 MSME parks are being developed, and micro-industries are being supported through leased spaces within larger factories.

IGCC Southern Region Chairman Ranjit Pratap said the partnership will facilitate the entry and expansion of German industries in Andhra Pradesh, support curriculum-based technical training, and establish world-class skill development centres.

An MoU was also signed between Coimbatore-based Gedee Technical Training Institute (GTII), the Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ), and a newly formed Section 8 company under IGCC, with the goal of equipping Tamil Nadu's youth for advanced roles in precision engineering and globally recognised career opportunities.

Pratap underlined that Indo-German trade and manufacturing collaboration in India is growing, adding,“These partnerships reflect our commitment to advancing industrial potential and developing skilled talent that will drive future growth.”

Phase I of the skill development initiative will focus on shop-floor readiness in CNC machining and digital marketing tools, while Phase II will provide specialised training aligned with international certification standards.

(KNN Bureau)