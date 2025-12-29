Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Warns Of Continued Cold Across Maharashtra Till January 1

Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: As Maharashtra experiences an intense winter spell on December 29, temperatures are expected to dip further in the next 24 hours. The IMD has warned of sustained cold conditions across several regions till January 1

The India Meteorological Department has indicated that cold winds blowing in from North India will continue to affect Maharashtra. According to the department's assessment, the chill is likely to persist until January 1, with night temperatures remaining notably low as the year ends and 2026 begins.

Weather officials have projected clear skies across Pune, Nashik and other parts of North Maharashtra, though light morning fog may occur in some areas. Minimum temperatures in Pune are expected to hover between 10 and 16 degrees Celsius, while parts of North Maharashtra could see mercury levels fall below 10 degrees, intensifying the cold conditions.

The department has further stated that while no major temperature changes are expected over the next three to four days, minimum temperatures in North Maharashtra may decline by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius thereafter. The cold wave currently disrupting air and rail services in North India is now beginning to influence Maharashtra's border regions.

Data from the past 24 hours showed significant variation across major cities. Santacruz recorded 17.2 degrees Celsius, Colaba 20.4 degrees, Nagpur 9.8 degrees, Gondia 9.0 degrees, Pune 10.1 degrees and Yavatmal 10.4 degrees. The lowest minimum temperature in the state was observed at Ahilyanagar, where it dipped to 7.5 degrees Celsius.

For December 29, the weather department has predicted dry conditions across Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha. Mumbai city and suburbs are expected to remain largely clear, with temperatures ranging between 18 and 32 degrees Celsius. In Pune and nearby areas, minimum temperatures could fall to around 9 degrees in localities such as Pashan and NDA.