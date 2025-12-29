403
China hosts Cambodian, Thai FMs to discuss regional peace
(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted meetings on Sunday in Yunnan province with Cambodia’s Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn and Thailand’s Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, following a ceasefire agreement between the two neighboring countries.
During discussions with Sokhonn, Wang emphasized China’s readiness to provide humanitarian aid to Cambodia to assist displaced populations along its border regions. “China is willing to provide humanitarian supplies to Cambodia for the settlement of displaced people in border areas,” he said, according to reports. He also highlighted China’s active monitoring of the Cambodia-Thailand border tensions and its commitment to facilitating dialogue and lasting peace.
Wang urged both Cambodia and Thailand to adopt a phased and cautious approach to reinforce the ceasefire, restore normal relations, rebuild trust, and strengthen regional stability. “China supports the Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN in playing its due role and stands ready to provide assistance to its observation mission in monitoring the ceasefire,” he added.
Sokhonn expressed gratitude for China’s constructive role in supporting the ceasefire and noted the importance of continued Chinese assistance in achieving a just and lasting resolution.
In the meeting with Thailand’s top diplomat, Wang reiterated his hopes for reconciliation, stating that China “least wants to see Thailand and Cambodia at war and most hopes to see the two countries reconcile.” Thai officials welcomed China’s mediation and indicated they would consider the release of 18 Cambodian prisoners of war while seeking Cambodia’s cooperation in repatriating Thai nationals along the border.
The ceasefire, signed on Saturday, ended nearly 20 days of clashes that caused dozens of deaths and displaced nearly 1 million people. The fighting, which resumed on Dec. 8, killed 26 Thai soldiers, one civilian, and 41 others from collateral impacts, while 31 Cambodian civilians were reported dead.
This truce reaffirmed an earlier ceasefire from July, which had halted five days of fighting that left at least 48 people dead before breaking down in early December. The original agreement had been brokered by the US, China, and Malaysia and formally confirmed during a regional meeting in Kuala Lumpur in October.
The Cambodian and Thai foreign ministers arrived in Beijing on Sunday for a two-day visit.
Separately, China dispatched its initial humanitarian aid shipment—including tents, blankets, and food—to Phnom Penh. Local and international organizations also contributed relief efforts, with aid reaching hundreds of displaced families, according to reports.
