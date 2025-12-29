403
IAEA begins repairs near Zaporizhzhia plant during ceasefire
(MENAFN) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced on Sunday that repair work has started near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) under a temporary local ceasefire arranged by the UN nuclear watchdog.
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi confirmed that “crucial power line repairs” have begun, with the agency’s team on site monitoring the operation, which is expected to take several days.
According to the statement, the work is part of ongoing efforts to “prevent nuclear accident during military conflict.”
Grossi expressed gratitude to both Russia and Ukraine for agreeing to the temporary halt, describing it as a “new temporary ‘window of silence’ in order to restore power transmission between switchyards of ZNPP and Zaporizhzhya Thermal Power Plant, strengthening nuclear safety.”
Earlier this month, the IAEA reported that the power link between the ZNPP switchyard and the Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant (ZTPP) switchyard was disrupted. Investigations by the plant found damage to the transmission line connecting the autotransformer and the ZTPP switchyard, reportedly caused by military activity.
Access to the affected area has been restricted for security reasons, prompting the plant to explore ways to carry out the repairs safely, the agency noted.
The situation around Europe’s largest nuclear facility remains tense, with ongoing concerns about a potential nuclear accident. Moscow and Kyiv have repeatedly accused each other of attacks in the vicinity of the plant.
IAEA personnel have been stationed at Zaporizhzhia since September 1, 2022, after the facility came under Russian control in March 2022.
