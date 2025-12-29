Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

'Terrific Meeting': Trump Signals Progress After Zelenskyy Talks In Florida


2025-12-29 01:11:58
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

US President Donald Trump called his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Florida 'terrific,' saying major progress has been made toward ending the Ukraine war. Trump also revealed a lengthy phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and consultations with European leaders.

MENAFN29122025007385015968ID1110533187



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search