'Terrific Meeting': Trump Signals Progress After Zelenskyy Talks In Florida

US President Donald Trump called his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Florida 'terrific,' saying major progress has been made toward ending the Ukraine war. Trump also revealed a lengthy phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and consultations with European leaders.

