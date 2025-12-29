Viral Video: Wild Boar Attacks UP Forest Officer During Rescue Operation

A viral dramatic video from Sirsauli village in Badaun district, Uttar Pradesh, shows a forest department officer being attacked by a wild boar during a rescue operation - and has since gone viral on social media. The incident highlights the unpredictable dangers faced by wildlife officials during field operations and underscores growing concern over human-animal conflict in rural India.

According to reports, Subham Pratap Singh, a forest officer, and his team were responding to villagers' complaints about crop damage attributed to a wild boar roaming the area. The rescue team planned to capture the animal using a net when the situation escalated rapidly.

In the viral clip, the boar suddenly charges at Singh, pins him down, and resists efforts to free him for nearly two minutes, despite repeated attempts by his colleagues. Fellow forest personnel rushed to Singh's aid, striking the animal with sticks in a desperate bid to distract it and pull their injured colleague free. After intense efforts, they were finally able to drive the boar away and rescue Singh from the ground, though he suffered injuries in the encounter. The boar, however, escaped and remained at large at the time of reporting.

The video has sparked widespread reaction online, with many netizens expressing alarm about the hazards forest officers face with limited protective gear and resources. Critics and commenters have questioned whether standard equipment - such as tranquilizer guns and proper safety gear - should be made routinely available to personnel confronting wild animals.

Local authorities have not yet issued a formal statement on Singh's condition or subsequent actions to track the escaped boar. The incident, nevertheless, highlights ongoing tensions between agricultural communities and wildlife in northern India, where increasing overlap between human settlements and animal habitats leads to frequent conflicts and perilous rescue scenarios.