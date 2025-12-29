403
China Carries Out Military Exercise Near Taiwan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- China started drills codenamed "Justice Mission 2025" around Taiwan Monday, said Shi Yi, spokesperson for the country's Theater Command.
China's Eastern Theater Command is dispatching its Army, Navy, Air Force and Rocket Force troops to conduct drills in the Taiwan Strait and areas to the north, southwest, southeast and east of Taiwan, Shi said, cited by Xinhua News Agency.
The drills will focus on subjects of sea-air combat readiness patrol, joint seizure of comprehensive superiority, blockade on key ports and areas, as well as all-dimensional deterrence outside the island chain, he added.
"With vessels and aircraft approaching Taiwan Island in close proximity from different directions, troops of multiple services engage in joint assaults to test their joint operations capabilities," he said.
It is a stern warning against "Taiwan independence" separatist forces and external interference, and a legitimate and necessary action to safeguard China's sovereignty and national unity, he added.
The exercise came against the backdrop of a recent announcement by the US to sell USD 11.1 billion-worth of assault weapons to Taiwan, the biggest deal of such nature in the history of relations between the two sides. (end)
