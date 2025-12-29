403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US lawmaker calls for DOJ accountability on Epstein records
(MENAFN) A Democratic member of the US House Judiciary Committee said on Sunday that Congress should weigh compelling Justice Department officials to testify in public over delays in releasing documents tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Speaking in a televised interview, the lawmaker said the committee had already taken unanimous action to make the records public. “Every member of the Judiciary Committee, every Republican, every Democrat, voted to release these documents,” he said, adding that lawmakers had expected to receive them immediately, not later. He stressed that Congress anticipated the materials “yesterday, not today, not tomorrow.”
According to the lawmaker, access to the files is essential to support victims and identify those who assisted Epstein. He said the documents are necessary “so that we could stand up for victims and to make sure that we know the names of the people who enabled Jeffrey Epstein.”
Referring to the Justice Department, he said: “They have not done that yet,” expressing frustration over the continued delay.
He outlined several possible actions Congress could take in response, including using budgetary leverage. “We can restrict funding to the Department of Justice,” he said. He also highlighted Congress’s authority to force compliance, noting lawmakers could “bring officials in under inherent contempt” or require their appearance before congressional hearings.
The lawmaker argued that public hearings would be the most effective approach, saying officials should be questioned directly about the missing records. He said they should be asked “where the hell are these files, and why are you keeping Donald Trump’s name to the degree that you are out of them.”
He added that moving forward with such measures would depend on control of the House, saying Democrats would need to demonstrate readiness to act if they hold a majority.
Under a transparency law signed in November, the Justice Department has released thousands of documents related to Epstein, including images of well-known individuals, grand jury materials, and investigative files. Many of the pages, however, were heavily redacted to protect victims. The department later released tens of thousands of additional documents and said it has since identified more than one million further records that could be linked to Epstein.
Democrats have criticized the extent of the redactions, arguing they undermine transparency, while the Justice Department has defended its approach, saying the removals are necessary to safeguard survivors’ privacy and prevent the release of exploitative material.
Speaking in a televised interview, the lawmaker said the committee had already taken unanimous action to make the records public. “Every member of the Judiciary Committee, every Republican, every Democrat, voted to release these documents,” he said, adding that lawmakers had expected to receive them immediately, not later. He stressed that Congress anticipated the materials “yesterday, not today, not tomorrow.”
According to the lawmaker, access to the files is essential to support victims and identify those who assisted Epstein. He said the documents are necessary “so that we could stand up for victims and to make sure that we know the names of the people who enabled Jeffrey Epstein.”
Referring to the Justice Department, he said: “They have not done that yet,” expressing frustration over the continued delay.
He outlined several possible actions Congress could take in response, including using budgetary leverage. “We can restrict funding to the Department of Justice,” he said. He also highlighted Congress’s authority to force compliance, noting lawmakers could “bring officials in under inherent contempt” or require their appearance before congressional hearings.
The lawmaker argued that public hearings would be the most effective approach, saying officials should be questioned directly about the missing records. He said they should be asked “where the hell are these files, and why are you keeping Donald Trump’s name to the degree that you are out of them.”
He added that moving forward with such measures would depend on control of the House, saying Democrats would need to demonstrate readiness to act if they hold a majority.
Under a transparency law signed in November, the Justice Department has released thousands of documents related to Epstein, including images of well-known individuals, grand jury materials, and investigative files. Many of the pages, however, were heavily redacted to protect victims. The department later released tens of thousands of additional documents and said it has since identified more than one million further records that could be linked to Epstein.
Democrats have criticized the extent of the redactions, arguing they undermine transparency, while the Justice Department has defended its approach, saying the removals are necessary to safeguard survivors’ privacy and prevent the release of exploitative material.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment