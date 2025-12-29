403
World leaders hold phone call on steps to end Russia-Ukraine war
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and several European leaders held an extended phone conversation on Sunday focused on practical measures aimed at bringing the Russia-Ukraine war to an end, according to officials familiar with the discussion.
The call took place after an in-person meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy and lasted more than an hour. Participants included senior leaders from France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Poland, Norway, NATO, and the European Union, as indicated by official statements.
One European leader described the tone of the discussion as action-oriented, writing: "We discussed concrete steps how to end the war. We are all working towards a just and lasting peace," emphasizing a shared commitment to moving the process forward.
European Union leadership also expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the talks, pointing to encouraging momentum. "There was good progress, which we welcomed. Europe is ready to keep working with Ukraine and our US partners to consolidate this progress," an EU official said, stressing the central importance of security commitments. The official added: "Paramount to this effort is to have ironclad security guarantees from day one.”
Poland’s presidential office said the call reviewed the current state of peace negotiations and underscored the need for inclusive decision-making, noting: "Today's conversation shows that any decisions regarding peace and security in the region must be made among all interested parties."
Earlier in the day, Trump welcomed Zelenskyy to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, where the two leaders discussed a US-backed framework aimed at resolving the conflict, which is approaching its fourth year.
Zelenskyy arrived in the United States on Sunday following a visit to neighboring Canada, as diplomatic efforts surrounding a potential settlement continue to intensify.
