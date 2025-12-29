New Storm System Brings Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Across Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 29 (Petra) – The Kingdom is under the influence of a new low-pressure system early Monday, bringing cold, unsettled weather and widespread rain across much of the country, meteorologists said.Rain is falling across northern and central regions and parts of the eastern areas, with heavy downpours expected at times in the north and center, accompanied by thunderstorms and hail. By midday, precipitation is forecast to spread south, turning heavy at intervals in southwestern areas and increasing the risk of flash flooding in valleys and low-lying regions, including the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea area.Strong westerly winds are blowing across the country, with gusts reaching 70–80 kilometers per hour, kicking up dust in desert regions that have seen little rainfall and reducing visibility on some highways. Rainfall gradually tapers off overnight as winds ease.The Jordan Meteorological Department warns of flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas in the north, center and southwest, hazardous driving conditions due to strong winds, fog and low cloud cover – especially over highlands – and slippery roads. Authorities urge the public to avoid flood-prone areas and secure loose objects.On Tuesday, temperatures edge up slightly but remain below seasonal averages. Conditions stay cold nationwide, with milder weather in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. Cloud cover persists, with a slight chance of scattered light showers in the north and center during the morning hours.A modest warming trend continues Wednesday, though temperatures remain cool. Skies are partly cloudy, with moderate southwesterly winds.Early model guidance indicates another low-pressure system is likely to affect the country on Thursday, bringing cooler temperatures, increasing cloud cover and renewed rainfall starting in the north before spreading to central and eastern regions later in the day. Thunderstorms are possible.Daytime temperatures will range from single digits to the low 20s across the country on Monday. In the capital, highs will reach about 9 degrees Celsius in eastern Amman and around 7 degrees in western areas, with overnight lows between 6 and 4 degrees.Colder conditions will persist in the highlands, where northern regions will see highs near 6 degrees and lows around 3, while the Sharah mountains will top out near 5 degrees with lows close to 2. The Badia will record highs of about 13 degrees and lows near 5, and the plains will reach around 10 degrees during the day.Warmer conditions will prevail in the Jordan Valley, where temperatures will climb to the upper teens in the north and the low 20s in the south. Highs will reach about 21 degrees at the Dead Sea and 22 in Aqaba, easing to the low teens overnight.