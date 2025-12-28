Young Man Dies After Being Hit By A Car In Boquete Driver Under Investigation -
According to preliminary information and the testimony of an eyewitness, the young man was allegedly intoxicated and had attempted to cross the road when, suddenly, he threw himself at a Jeep-type vehicle, being hit and thrown off the road. Units from the National Police, the Fire Department, Traffic Police, and the Directorate of Judicial Investigation (DIJ) arrived at the scene. At 2:14 a.m., the Criminalistics team arrived, along with the on-duty prosecutor for the Boquete district, Luz Ballestero, who began the process of removing the body. The deceased was wearing blue jeans, a red sweater, and white sneakers. Following initial investigations, the Public Prosecutor's Office opened an investigation into the crime of manslaughter.
As part of the procedure, the driver involved, identified as Emmanuel Ulises Fernández Arauz, a resident of the district of Dolega, was located and apprehended. On the instructions of the Boquete Prosecutor's Office, the citizen was transferred to the Citizen Service Room for the corresponding procedures. Authorities are continuing their investigations to clarify the exact circumstances of this tragic traffic accident that has left a family in Chiriquí grieving and has increased the number of deaths by accident in Chiriquí to 59 so far in 2025.
