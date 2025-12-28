Arab League Rejects Israeli Recognition Of 'Somaliland'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Arab League Council, at the level of permanent representatives, strongly condemned Israel's recognition on December 26 of the secession of Somalia's northwestern region, known as“Somaliland”, describing the move as driven by political, security and economic agendas that are categorically rejected.

In a statement issued at the conclusion of an extraordinary session held at the Arab League's headquarters in Cairo, convened at the request of the Federal Republic of Somalia, the Council rejected any measures arising from what it described as an invalid recognition. It warned against attempts to exploit northern Somali ports for military purposes or to facilitate plans aimed at the forced displacement of the Palestinian people.

The Council reaffirmed the longstanding Arab position, as enshrined in Arab League resolutions and international charters, that the northwestern region of Somalia is an integral part of the Federal Republic of Somalia. It rejected any attempt to recognise its secession, directly or indirectly.

The statement said the Israeli move formed part of broader efforts to undermine international peace and security and violate Arab national security, calling for legal, political, economic and diplomatic measures in response.

The Council expressed full support for Somalia's unity, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and stability, and for the Federal Government's efforts to safeguard its sovereignty on land, sea and air. It affirmed Somalia's right to legitimate self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter and pledged support for any lawful measures Somalia may take to counter aggression.

The Arab League also declared its full solidarity with Somalia's position that any recognition of the so-called“Somaliland” is null and void, unacceptable, and a blatant violation of international law. Such actions, it said, constitute interference in Somalia's internal affairs and risk destabilising Somalia, the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the Horn of Africa.

The Council warned that these actions represent a dangerous attempt to reshape the geopolitical landscape of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, and called on the international community to confront them as a threat to regional and global peace, freedom of navigation and international trade.

It also reiterated its categorical rejection of any displacement of the Palestinian people or attempts to alter the demographic composition of Palestinian territory, describing such actions as grave violations of international law. In this context, it rejected the use of Somali territory to advance such plans.

The Council further opposed the use of any part of Somali territory by external actors for hostile or intelligence activities targeting other states. It called for cooperation with Somalia, a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2025–2026, to secure international resolutions affirming Somalia's unity and sovereignty and rejecting the Israeli recognition as null and void.

The Arab League requested its ambassadors in major international capitals to convey the statement to relevant governments and organisations, highlighting the serious political and security implications of the move.

It also urged all states and international and regional organisations to refrain from any official or semi-official dealings with the authorities of the northwestern region outside the framework of Somali sovereignty, stressing that any violation of Somalia's territorial integrity constitutes an act of aggression under international law.

