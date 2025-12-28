New England Center For Children® Receives Accreditation From Autism Commission On Quality

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) has awarded a full two- year accreditation to New England Center for Childrenfor its applied behavior analysis (ABA) programs in Massachusetts.

New England Center for Children's® programs were evaluated against ACQ's Applied Behavior Analysis Accreditation Program Standards and Guide.

“We believe that accreditation is not just a milestone but a reaffirmation of our organization's values, emphasizing transparency, accountability, and a culture of excellence,” said Amy Geckeler, MS, BCBA, LABA, chief operating officer of the New England Center for Children®.

The New England Center for Children® is an award-winning autism education center and research institute based in Southborough, MA. Its teachers, researchers, and clinicians provide comprehensive services to help children with autism acquire the skills they need to live as independently as possible. Its programs include early intervention, day and residential services, partner classrooms in public schools, consulting services, and a technology-based curriculum.

“People with autism deserve high-quality ABA services,” said Erick Dubuque, director of ACQ.“Organizations applying for accreditation from the Autism Commission on Quality must meet rigorous standards for patient care, administration, and transparency. New England Center for Children® underwent a thorough review process to earn its accreditation.”

ACQ's review process includes a wide range of business, clinical, and quality improvement activities to promote best practices and evidence-based pathways. The assessment considers clinical observations and satisfaction surveys from patients and staff, leadership interviews, and a desktop review.

ACQ continues to accept new applications for its two-year accreditation from organizations offering ABA as a healthcare service to individuals with autism.

To learn more, visit autismcommission.

About Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ)

The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) is a non-profit accreditation agency that recognizes applied behavior analysis organizations serving individuals and families impacted by autism. ACQ's mission is to continuously improve the impact of applied behavior analysis services for the autism community through education and accreditation of provider organizations. ACQ is a single-member LLC of the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP), a known and trusted nonprofit trade association for organizations serving individuals with autism. ACQ receives financial and in-kind support from CASP but maintains firewalls that protect the integrity of its essential accreditation activities. Our vision is for all recipients of applied behavior analysis services to reach their full potential through access to organizations offering the highest level of care.

Learn more at autismcommission.