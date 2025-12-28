Broth, Steak With French Fries, And Trump Cake: Lunch Menu Of Ukrainian And US Presidents Revealed
As noted, chicken broth, steaks with French fries, and Trump chocolate cake were served for a working lunch at the Mar-a-Lago residence.
Before the lunch began, Donald ordered that journalists who had arrived to cover the talks between the leaders of Ukraine and the US be fed.
According to sources, the reporters' menu included sausages in dough, steaks, French fries, shrimp in coconut flakes, cookies, and water.Read also: Zelensky thanks Trump for meeting, expresses hope for tangible results
As reported, a meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump is taking place today at the Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. The main topic is a peace agreement and security guarantees.
Photo: OP
