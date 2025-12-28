403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump: One Or Two Very Thorny Issues Remain Unsettled For Ukraine Peace
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 28 (KUNA) - US President Donald Trump stated after his meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday that there are still one or two unresolved issues for peace in Ukraine, including the fate of the eastern Donbas region.
In a joint press conference with President Zelensky in his resort in Florida, the US leader said he believes a peace agreement for Ukraine is close than ever, but there are still "one or two very thorny issues" that remain pending.
He declined to put a percentage on terms that had been agreed but said it could be close to 95 percent.
He acknowledged the fate of the eastern Donbas region, which Russia has demanded Ukraine surrender, remained an outstanding issue.
"We're getting closer to an agreement on that. And that's a big issue," he told reporters. "Certainly, that's one of the big issues, and I think we're closer."
President Trump underscored the talks remain highly complex and declined to provide a firm timeline for when they may be resolved.
"In a few weeks, we will know one way or the other, I think," he said.
He said there could be unexpected issues that arise that stymie the entire effort.
"We could have something where one item that you're not thinking about is a big item, breaks it up. Look, it's been a very difficult negotiation," he said.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelensky affirmed that the question of territory remains difficult.
"You know our position," he told reporters. "We have to respect our law and our people. We respect the territory which we control."
Zelensky reiterated his position that the question of territory will ultimately have to be answered by the people of Ukraine, and he noted that a referendum could be used for any point of the peace plan - not just territory. He also left open the possibility of parliamentary involvement.
Apart from that, Zelensky said, the two leaders discussed "all aspects" of President Trump's 20-point peace plan.
While overall, 90 percent of the plan has achieved agreement, he said the United States and Ukraine have agreed 100 percent on security guarantees and the military dimension.
"We agree that security guarantees is a key milestone in achieving lasting peace," Zelensky said. (end)
aam
In a joint press conference with President Zelensky in his resort in Florida, the US leader said he believes a peace agreement for Ukraine is close than ever, but there are still "one or two very thorny issues" that remain pending.
He declined to put a percentage on terms that had been agreed but said it could be close to 95 percent.
He acknowledged the fate of the eastern Donbas region, which Russia has demanded Ukraine surrender, remained an outstanding issue.
"We're getting closer to an agreement on that. And that's a big issue," he told reporters. "Certainly, that's one of the big issues, and I think we're closer."
President Trump underscored the talks remain highly complex and declined to provide a firm timeline for when they may be resolved.
"In a few weeks, we will know one way or the other, I think," he said.
He said there could be unexpected issues that arise that stymie the entire effort.
"We could have something where one item that you're not thinking about is a big item, breaks it up. Look, it's been a very difficult negotiation," he said.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelensky affirmed that the question of territory remains difficult.
"You know our position," he told reporters. "We have to respect our law and our people. We respect the territory which we control."
Zelensky reiterated his position that the question of territory will ultimately have to be answered by the people of Ukraine, and he noted that a referendum could be used for any point of the peace plan - not just territory. He also left open the possibility of parliamentary involvement.
Apart from that, Zelensky said, the two leaders discussed "all aspects" of President Trump's 20-point peace plan.
While overall, 90 percent of the plan has achieved agreement, he said the United States and Ukraine have agreed 100 percent on security guarantees and the military dimension.
"We agree that security guarantees is a key milestone in achieving lasting peace," Zelensky said. (end)
aam
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment