Poland Prepares Counter-Drone System On Eastern Border

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by The Guardian.

Poland plans to complete the construction of a new system of fortifications to counter drones along its eastern borders within two years.

“We expect to have the first capabilities of the system in roughly six months, perhaps even sooner. And the full system will take 24 months to complete,” the Deputy Defence Minister, Cezary Tomczyk, told the Guardian in an interview in Warsaw.

He noted that the new air defence systems would be integrated into an older line of defence built a decade ago, adding that the system would include multiple layers of protection, including machine guns, cannons, missiles, and drone-jamming systems.

In September, more than 10 Russian drones violated Polish airspace. The incident led to airport closures, fighter jets being scrambled, and damage to buildings on the ground as a result of drones being shot down. Poland's Minister of Foreign Affairs Radosław Sikorski told The Guardian at the time that the attacks, involving drones without warheads, were an attempt by Russia“to test us without starting a war.”

In addition, according to the Polish Deputy Minister of National Defence, special logistics hubs will be built in every border municipality to store equipment for sealing off the border, ready for deployment within hours.

“The truth is that as long as Ukraine is defending itself and fighting Russia, Europe is not at risk of war in the conventional, strict sense of the word. What we will face instead are provocations and acts of sabotage,” Tomczyk added.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Saturday morning, Poland scrambled military aircraft to protect the country's airspace amid a Russian missile attack on Ukraine.

Photo: strazgraniczna