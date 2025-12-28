Environment Minister Honors Activists For Raising Public Awareness

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) – Minister of Environment Ayman Suleiman on Sunday honored a number of environmental activists and social media influencers in recognition of their efforts to raise environmental awareness and contribute to spreading environmental culture across society.During the meeting, discussions focused on ways to enhance joint cooperation in the media campaign accompanying the executive program to curb random dumping of waste in a manner that helps deliver the program's messages to various segments of society and stimulate active community participation in protecting the environment.The meeting came in implementation of the directives of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, which call for supporting and receiving innovative ideas and initiatives that would contribute to the success of the program and strengthen partnerships with civil society and influencers in the environmental field.Suleiman stressed the importance of the role played by activists and influencers in supporting government efforts, noting that community awareness is a fundamental pillar in addressing environmental issues and achieving sustainability. He emphasized the ministry's keenness to open channels of communication and cooperation with all entities and individuals with creative initiatives in order to achieve the program's objectives and promote positive environmental behavior.