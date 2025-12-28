MOI Issues Safety Advisory On Child Seats In Vehicles

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Vishnu Prasad KS

Doha: The Ministry of Interior (MOI) Qatar shared a safety advisory on social media on child seats in vehicles, emphasising the importance of not allowing children below the age of 10 to sit in the front seat of vehicles.

In a post on X, the ministry noted that ensuring children under 10 do not occupy the front seat while a vehicle is in motion significantly enhances their safety.

The Ministry added that traffic studies indicate that children under the age of 10 who sit in the front seat are eight times more likely to sustain serious injuries than adults in the event of an accident.

Airbags, which are designed to protect adults, can be extremely dangerous for children due to their powerful force and the smaller body size of young passengers. This will cause serious head injuries for them.

It stressed that protecting children inside a vehicle is not only an option, but also a huge responsibility driven by awareness and care.



Additionally, MOI noted that the rear seat is safer for children than front seats and seating them there helps reduce the risk of severe injuries.