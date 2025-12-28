Qatar Career Development Center Launches Winter Edition Of My Career-My Future Program

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Winter Edition of My Career-My Future Program organized by Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF), in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour (MoL) and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE), kicked off Sunday. The program will run until Jan. 1, 2026.

Taking place at Multaqa (Education City Student Center), the winter edition offers participating students structured field experience in real-world work environments through practical training and mentorship with industry professionals. Participants who complete the program will receive a certificate detailing the number of training and professional development hours completed.

This edition focuses specifically on the financial services sector, along with selected entities from the healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, information technology and digital services, and construction sectors. This specialized approach aims to deepen participants' experience in key sectors.

Executive Director of QCDC Saad Abdulla Al Kharji said that the value of professional immersion lies in its ability to transform theoretical perceptions of career aspirations into tangible experience. He explained that students' engagement in real work environments, their interaction with specialists, and their firsthand exposure to required skills contribute to enhancing their awareness and confidence when making academic decisions.

He added that the winter edition represents a focused, practical model made possible through close collaboration with the Center's partners at the MoL and the MOEHE, as well as the host institutions that opened their doors to the students.

For her part, Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs at MOEHE Maha Zayed Qaqaa Al Ruwaili emphasized that this experience is a vital bridge connecting education and work, knowledge and skills, and theory and practice. She noted that it provides students with an opportunity for self-discovery, developing professional awareness, and building the foundation for a mature career based on confidence and a deep understanding of themselves and their future options.

She added that the program aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly the human development pillar, which aims to prepare a generation equipped with knowledge, skills, and values, capable of actively contributing to development, innovation, and excellence in various fields.

For his part, Acting Director of Rehabilitation and Skills Development at MoL Mohamed Salem Al Khulaifi stated that launching the winter edition of the My Career-My Future program helps introduce students to the work environment and the principles of professional conduct. It also provides them with opportunities to directly observe the nature of professional roles and interact with specialists, thus enhancing their readiness for their professional futures.

He pointed out that the program supports the MoL's efforts to achieve the goals of the Job Nationalization Plan, working for Qatar, and is consistent with the Third National Development Strategy.

The five-day program began with an introductory meeting to familiarize participants with the program's objectives, expectations in the workplace, and the principles of professional conduct. The activities will then move to on-the-job training within the host organizations, where students will observe daily operations, interact with specialists, and gain firsthand understanding of professional roles, required skills, and workplace culture.

This winter edition of the My Career-My Future program is part of national efforts to prioritize human capital development, enhance students' readiness for university and smooth entry into the job market with informed choices, and cultivate early career awareness. This contributes to preparing a future workforce capable of supporting a diversified, knowledge-based national economy.

