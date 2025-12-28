Qatar Post Issues Commemorative Stamp Marking 75 Years Since Its Establishment

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Postal Services Company (Qatar Post) has issued a commemorative postage stamp to mark the seventy-fifth anniversary of the establishment of Qatar Post. The stamp documents Qatar Post's journey since 1950 and reflects its national role in supporting the services of the State of Qatar and strengthening the postal and logistics services sector.

This issuance represents a significant milestone in the history of Qatar Post, which has witnessed rapid development in its operational and service infrastructure over recent decades. These advancements include the modernization of the postal network, expansion of logistics services, acceleration of digital transformation programs, development of tracking and delivery systems, and enhancement of operational efficiency, in line with the highest standards adopted locally and internationally.

Qatar Post has also strengthened its presence on the international stage through its active participation in international postal forums, foremost among them the Universal Postal Union, in addition to building international partnerships and relations that have contributed to the exchange of expertise, supported development pathways, and opened new horizons for growth and cooperation.

The issuance of this commemorative stamp serves as a documentation of a distinguished legacy of service and as an appreciation of the efforts of national cadres who have contributed to the success and development of Qatar Post across its various stages. It also reaffirms Qatar Post's commitment to continuously improving service quality and enhancing operational efficiency, in support of the State's strategic directions.

On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Post Hassan Jassim Al Sayed affirmed that the transfer of expertise from one generation to another has constituted a solid foundation upon which Qatar Post has relied to ensure the continuity of its journey and achieve renewed success over time. He emphasized Qatar Post's commitment to continued development and service enhancement in line with the aspirations of the next phase.

In conclusion, the public and stamp collectors may purchase the commemorative stamp and the accompanying gold medallion through the Qatar Post online marketplace, or via the Stamp Collectors Office at the General Post Office building, or through Qatar Post's website. (QNA)

