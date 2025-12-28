Panama's Chinese Ambassador Expresses 'Great Sorrow' Over The Demolition Of The Monument At The Bridge Of The Americas Overlook

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Chinese monumentat the Mirador de Las Américas (Bridge of the Americas Overlook) in Panama was recently demolished by local authorities in January 2024.

Details of the Demolition



Location: The monument was part of the Mirador de Las Américas park, located at the western end of the Bridge of the Americas in the Arraiján district of Panama.

Description: The monument was an Eastern-style arch and obelisk that commemorated the 150th anniversary of the Chinese presence in Panama and their contributions to national development.

Reason for Demolition: Arraiján Mayor Stefany Peñalba announced plans to“rescue public spaces to promote culture, tourism, the economy and business,” with renderings of a new park without the monument. The 20-year concession for the monument had expired, and the municipality did not respond to the Chinese Association of Panama's requests to renovate it.

Controversy: The demolition caused controversy, with the Chinese Association expressing concerns and some viewing the government's actions as potentially linked to broader geopolitics and Panama's strengthening relationship with the United States over China. Current Status: The monument is gone, and a new park is planned for the site. The location remains a popular lookout point for views of the Bridge of the Americas and the Panama Canal.

President Mulino Calls the Demolition of the Chinese Monument 'Unforgivable' and Announces that it will be Rebuilt

The Mayor of Arraiján Defends the Demolition of the Chinese Monument, Asserting that it was a Technical and Legal Decision

Stefany Dayan Peñalba pictured above, mayor of Arraiján, stated that the decision was based on technical and security criteria, and assured that it is not due to political pressure nor does it seek to offend or disregard the cultural legacy of the Chinese community in Panama.

Original Structure is Pictured Below:

Remains of the Monument is Pictured Below: