VB G RAM-G Act A Step Towards Corruption-Free Smart Villages: KP Maurya

Step Towards Corruption-Free Villages

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday called the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act a step towards freedom from corruption and making smart villages in the country. Maurya termed Congress as a supporter of corruption, due to which they are opposing the VB G RAM-G act stating that it has been "uprooted" from the country. "G RAM G Bill is a step towards freedom from corruption and making the village a smart village. Congress is a supporter of corruption... Therefore, they are opposing this bill; the public will teach them a lesson. They have been uprooted from the country, but in the states where they remain, the lotus will bloom there too, and their end will come," Maurya told ANI.

Congress Opposes Bill, Plans Campaign

Congress party members have consistently opposed renaming MGNREGA to the G-Ram-G Bill, which was ultimately passed in both houses of the Parliament. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday announced that the party will launch a nationwide 'Save MNREGA' campaign from January 5, making the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) the central focus of a mass movement.

Key Features of the New Act

President Droupadi Murmu, on December 21, gave assent to the Viksit Bharat--Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB--G RAM G) Bill, 2025, marking a significant milestone in the transformation of rural employment policy. The Act enhances the statutory wage employment guarantee to 125 days per financial year for rural households. It seeks to advance empowerment, inclusive growth, convergence of development initiatives and saturation-based delivery, thereby strengthening the foundation for a prosperous, resilient and self-reliant Rural Bharat.

The Act replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with a modern statutory framework that enhances livelihood security and is aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. (ANI)

