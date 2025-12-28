403
USD400K Lobster Shipment Gets Stolen En Route to Costco
(MENAFN) A consignment of lobster valued at approximately $400,000 was stolen while being transported to Costco outlets in Illinois and Minnesota, according to the president of the freight company overseeing the delivery.
Dylan Rexing, president and chief executive of Rexing Companies, stated on Saturday that the driver is suspected of posing as a legitimate carrier before absconding with the shipment. He clarified that the lobsters were not live and were destined for Costco stores in the two states.
A news agency reported that authorities have launched an investigation, while the freight company continues to examine how the impersonation was carried out.
“This theft wasn’t random,” Rexing explained. “It followed a pattern we’re seeing more and more, where criminals impersonate legitimate carriers using spoofed emails and burner phones to hijack high-value freight while it’s in transit.”
He added that “for a mid-sized brokerage like ours, a $400,000 loss is significant,” noting that such incidents force difficult decisions and drive up costs across the supply chain — expenses that ultimately affect consumers.
Costco has not yet responded to requests for comment, according to the news agency.
Rexing further emphasized, “Brokers are on the front lines of this problem, but we need federal agencies to have modern enforcement tools to keep pace with organized criminal networks,” warning that “until that happens, these thefts will continue to disrupt businesses and impact everyday prices.”
