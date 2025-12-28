403
Russia, Ukraine Trade Blame Over Drone Strikes
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Moscow and Kyiv accused one another of carrying out overnight aerial assaults, just as US President Donald Trump prepares to host Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Florida to deliberate on a 20-point peace framework aimed at ending the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
The Russian Defense Ministry asserted in a statement on Telegram that its air defense systems intercepted 25 Ukrainian drones, with 12 reportedly downed over the Samara region, which borders Kazakhstan.
Artem Korenyako, spokesperson for Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency, announced that temporary restrictions on incoming and outgoing flights had been enforced at Samara’s international airport overnight, though these measures were later lifted.
Authorities in Samara and other regions cited in Russia’s statement—including Belgorod, Kursk, Saratov, Volgograd, and Rostov—did not report casualties or damage to infrastructure.
A state news agency indicated that more than 300 flights were either postponed or canceled at Moscow’s Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo airports.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Air Force declared on Telegram that its air defenses successfully destroyed 30 out of 48 drones of varying types launched by Russia.
The Ukrainian State Emergency Service confirmed that the overnight strikes caused a blaze in a residential building and inflicted damage on a lyceum in the southern city of Odesa, though no fatalities or injuries were recorded.
Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper clarified that the fire originated when a drone struck the roof of a two-story home.
