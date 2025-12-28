403
Russia, Ukraine Trade Strike Accusations
(MENAFN) Moscow and Kyiv leveled mutual allegations of aerial bombardments Sunday as US President Donald Trump prepared to receive Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his Florida estate for negotiations on a 20-point framework aimed at concluding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Russia's Defense Ministry stated via Telegram that its defensive systems neutralized 25 Ukrainian unmanned aircraft, with 12 intercepted above Samara region—a territory adjacent to Kazakhstan.
Artem Korenyako, Press Secretary for Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency, announced temporary flight restrictions at Samara's international airport during nighttime hours. Operations subsequently resumed normal status.
Neither Samara officials nor authorities in additional affected territories—Belgorod, Kursk, Saratov, Volgograd, and Rostov regions—documented casualties or infrastructure destruction.
A Russian state-operated news service, additionally reported over 300 flight disruptions encompassing delays and cancellations at Moscow's Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo aviation hubs.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force announced via Telegram that national air defenses eliminated 30 of 48 assorted drone variants deployed by Russian forces.
The Ukrainian State Emergency Service documented a residential structure fire and educational facility damage in southern Odesa city resulting from nocturnal attacks, though no fatalities or injuries occurred.
Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper clarified that a drone impact on a two-story building's rooftop triggered the blaze.
"Information about the victims is being clarified. Relevant services are working at the scene," Kiper added.
These developments coincide with Trump's scheduled reception of Zelenskyy at his Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach compound Sunday to evaluate the American-proposed peace framework for the approaching four-year confrontation and security assurances, according to a Ukrainian state news agency.
The Ukrainian president entered American territory Saturday following engagements in Canada, where Ottawa unveiled a CAN$2.5 billion ($1.8 billion) economic support allocation for Kyiv.
During an an interview Friday, Zelenskyy expressed openness to submitting the complete 20-point peace proposal for national referendum should the finalized document contain "a very difficult" territorial determination—which he previously identified as one of two unresolved issues with Washington, alongside Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant operational matters.
Though a 28-point blueprint publicly disclosed in November originated from American negotiators to terminate hostilities, continued deliberations produced a condensed 20-point structure.
