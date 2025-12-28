AFU Holds Positions, Reinforces Groupings To Counter Enemy Pressure In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook, and released a corresponding video of combat operations.

"The Defense Forces reliably control the northern part of Pokrovsk. Dozens of attempts by the enemy to push through our defenses north of the railway have failed," the military said.

"That is why the Russians continue to act actively in the west of Pokrovsk. Their objective remains unchanged: to reach the area of Hryshyne. But all enemy attacks are being blocked by our forces," the 7th Air Assault Corps emphasized.

In Myrnohrad, the situation remains difficult. The Defense Forces are holding designated positions. Units of the Air Assault Forces and the Marine Corps, among others, are involved in the defense of the city.

The Defense Forces are working to reinforce their grouping in order to counter enemy pressure from the northeast and south. This task is made possible, in particular, by control over the corridor in the area of Svitle and Rivne, the military stressed.

Lacking the capability to establish control over the city, the Russians are resorting to demonstrative propaganda actions on the southern outskirts of Myrnohrad.

"The main target audience of such actions is the enemy's domestic consumer, who is in a permanent state of pre-New Year [alcohol] intoxication," the military noted.

In addition, isolated cases of covert Russian infiltration into central districts of Myrnohrad have been recorded.

The Defense Forces are working to block and destroy the enemy, the 7th Air Assault Corps emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, on the front line over the past day, December 27, 160 combat engagements between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and Russian invaders were recorded. In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 32 assault actions by the Russian army in the areas of the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Filiia, and toward the settlements of Nove Shakhove, Dorozhnie, Rodynske, and Hryshyne.