Assam Lifts Internet Ban In Karbi Anglong After Violent Protests

The Assam government on Sunday lifted the ban on the mobile internet services, imposed after the violent protest in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong over the demands of eviction of settlers.

Following the violence in which at least 173 personnel of the Assam Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sustained injuries, Assam government invoked Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, prohibiting Internet/Mobile Data Services of all Mobile Service Providers in the districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, with immediate effect on December 23.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Home and Political Department of the Assam Government today issued a notification lifting the ban on mobile internet services, citing an improved and normalised law and order situation in the area.

"All Mobile Service Providers operating in the districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong are hereby directed to restore Internet/Mobile Data Services with effect from 8:00 AM on December 28," the order read.

Protests Escalate into Violence

The escalation occurred after protesters, who were holding sit-in demonstrations demanding the eviction of illegal encroachers from the Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) lands in the hilly district, set the house of the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) on fire.

The protesters pelted stones and attacked security personnel, and forced the cops to blank fire to bring the situation under control in the Dongkamukam area near Kheroni in the West Karbi Anglong district.

At least 173 personnel of the Assam Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sustained injuries during incidents on December 22-23

According to an Assam police post on X, 139 personnel were treated on the scene for injuries, while 33 were transported to various hospitals for further care. "173 personnel of the Assam Police and @crpfindia were injured in the incidents on 22-23 December 2025 under Kheroni PS under West Karbi Anglong. 139 received First Aid at the spot, while 33 were sent for treatment to various hospitals," the post added on X.

Government Engages with Community Leaders

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a meeting at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati with representatives of various organisations representing the Karbi community, members of Karbi civil society, and functionaries of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister held detailed discussions with the representatives on a range of issues, including the recent incident that occurred in the Kheroni area of West Karbi Anglong district.

Future Course of Action on Land Issue

Briefing the media after the meeting, the Chief Minister stated that, regarding the VGR and PGR land issue currently before a Division Bench of the Gauhati High Court, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council will file an affidavit in the first week of January.

"Simultaneously, Karbi civil society will also present its views as a party to the case. Considering the importance of the matter, the state government will request the court for an expeditious hearing and early verdict, following which appropriate action will be taken by the Government in accordance with the court's decision," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister further stated that all government offices currently located on VGR/PGR land in Kheroni will be relocated to alternative locations at the earliest. He also announced that the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council will immediately cancel the licences of all commercial establishments operating on VGR/PGR land. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)