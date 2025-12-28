403
Helicopter Crash on Mount Kilimanjaro Claims Lives
(MENAFN) A helicopter accident on Africa’s highest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, has left all five passengers dead, including the pilot and two foreign nationals, officials confirmed.
The tragedy occurred Wednesday evening at Barafu Camp during a medical evacuation mission, according to police in the East African nation. Barafu Camp, situated at roughly 4,673 meters (15,331 feet) above sea level, is considered one of the most frequented routes for climbers ascending the mountain.
Kilimanjaro regional police commander Simon Maigwa told reporters that the aircraft was operated by KiliMedair, a company specializing in medical rescue services and sightseeing flights. “Those who died are two foreign tourists, one guide, the pilot, and a doctor,” Maigwa said, as reported by a local news outlet.
The victims were later identified by a news agency as Plos David and Plosova Anna, both Czech nationals who had joined an expedition organized by Mikaya Tours. The other casualties included Jimmy Daniel, a doctor; Innocent Mbaga, the tour guide; and Constantine Mazonde, the pilot, who was a Zimbabwean citizen.
