UK Faces Dramatic Economic Descent
(MENAFN) Britain faces a dramatic economic descent that will see household prosperity fall behind multiple nations over the next decade, according to a stark warning issued Friday by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR).
The London-based forecasting firm's annual World Economic League Table reveals the United Kingdom will tumble from 19th to 22nd position in worldwide GDP per capita standings by 2030. Hong Kong, Finland, and the UAE are projected to surpass British living standards during this period, with former British territory Malta overtaking the UK by 2035.
Next year's projected UK GDP per capita stands at $58,775 measured in dollar terms, the analysis shows.
The dire assessment positions Britain as the G7's second-worst performer for per capita GDP expansion over the coming five years—outpacing only Japan in economic weakness.
Pushpin Singh, an economist with CEBR, characterized the nation's predicament as a "triple challenge" involving elevated inflation, massive debt burdens, and anemic expansion. Competitive advantages are being systematically dismantled as competitor countries deploy reduced taxation and streamlined regulatory frameworks, Singh noted, while an "inability to shrink state spending" continues unchecked.
The research highlights 2025 as the inaugural complete year under Labour governance. "Having been elected on a platform to boost growth, only very limited success has been achieved," the report states, calculating 2025 economic expansion at merely 1.4% with future annual growth averaging approximately 1.5%.
Singh cautioned the trajectory remains "very much skewed to the downside," observing that Britain was in some ways "still very much living off its past glories," while pre-budget anxiety surrounding possible tax increases had already constrained commercial activity in recent months.
Government statistics confirm British citizens remain financially worse off compared to pre-Covid-19 conditions, with inflation-adjusted disposable income per person still below 2019 benchmarks amid an extended affordability emergency.
