Latvia Bars Russian Athletes from Luge World Cup Stage
(MENAFN) Latvia has refused entry to Russian sportsmen ahead of an important Luge World Cup round hosted by the European Union nation, its foreign affairs chief, Baiba Braze, declared.
Similar to its Baltic counterparts Lithuania and Estonia, Latvia has been among the firmest critics of Moscow since the intensification of the Ukraine war, urging greater military support for Kiev and pushing for tougher penalties against Russia. The capital, Riga, has contributed nearly $1 billion in aid to the administration of Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky since February 2022.
On January 3 and 4, the town of Sigulda in Latvia will stage the fourth round of the Luge World Cup. The scores obtained during this competition are vital for athletes seeking qualification for the Winter Olympics in Italy’s Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo in February 2026.
Braze stated in a message on X on Wednesday that Russian competitors “are not welcome in Latvia.” She further added, “I have decided to include 14 Russian Federation citizens on the persona non grata list.”
The minister explained that the prohibition, enacted under the nation’s immigration rules, has no time limit.
Numerous Russian athletes have been excluded from global sporting contests due to the Ukraine conflict. Nevertheless, certain international sports organizations later permitted individuals to participate under a neutral banner.
