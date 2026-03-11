(Photos) Rashmika Mandanna Drops Gorgeous Mehendi Photos With Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna has set social media buzzing after sharing fresh pictures from her mehendi ceremony with Vijay Deverakonda. The actress stunned in a vibrant outfit, and fans can't stop talking about her look.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda had a grand wedding in Jaipur, followed by a reception in Hyderabad. While Rashmika looked stunning in her silk saree and jewellery, fans really loved Vijay's traditional look. He totally won hearts with his simple, classic style.Rashmika Mandanna recently shared photos from their mehendi ceremony, sparking a fresh debate about their outfits. Fans are totally floored by Rashmika's beauty. They feel that while Vijay looked sharp, Rashmika gets full marks for her look.The couple's outfits for the mehendi ceremony had a distinct Rajasthani touch. In fact, Vijay and Rashmika's coordinated dresses were a major highlight at all their functions, from the sangeet and wedding to the reception.

Rashmika Mandanna posted these happy pictures from her mehendi celebrations. The ceremony was a grand affair with Vijay Deverakonda and their families. Seeing these traditional photos, fans immediately started asking questions about their outfits.

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Right now, both Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are taking a break from their film schedules. The celebrity couple is in holiday mode, and fans are keeping a close watch on them. They recently visited the Tirupati temple to seek blessings.