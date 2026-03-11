Former Military Doctor In Dnipro Exposed For USD 20,000 Scheme To Influence MMC Decision

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Under the procedural guidance of the Dnipro Specialized Prosecutor's Office for the Eastern Region, the former military officer was charged with abuse of influence (Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, in December 2025, the suspect used an app to offer a conscript a package of services worth $20,000 to avoid mobilization. Of this amount, $9,000 was for the cost of issuing fictitious medical documents about an alleged serious illness, and the rest of the funds were to be transferred to employees of district territorial recruitment centers and military medical commissions to ensure a positive decision on fitness for military service.

The woman explained in detail the mechanism for obtaining such documents, provided instructions on how to pass the military medical commission, and also informed about the possibility of entering false information into the electronic health care system. In addition, she assured that she would be able to influence the officials of the military medical commission of one of the district territorial recruitment and social support centers in the city of Dnipro to make a decision on unsuitability for military service," the statement said.

The suspect received the agreed amount of $9,000 from the conscript. She was detained immediately after the money was handed over.

The suspect was remanded in custody as a preventive measure.

During the searches, more than $30,000, 119,000 hryvnias, and $9,000 provided as bribes were seized, along with mobile phones, seals of medical institutions, and medical documents relating to approximately 250 conscripts, the circumstances of which are currently being investigated as part of a pre-trial investigation.

The investigation is also checking the possible involvement of officials from the territorial recruitment center and the MMC in the crime.

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As the State Bureau of Investigations clarified on Telegram, the former military doctor also instructed clients on how to behave during the medical examination: what complaints to voice, how to answer doctors' questions, and what symptoms to imitate during the examination.

The woman paid particular attention to the appearance of conscripts. She advised them to come to the MMC in simple clothes, behave modestly, and not show off their wealth. In particular, she recommended leaving expensive smartphones at home so as not to attract unnecessary attention from the commission members.

As reported by Ukrinform, a scheme for employing fictitious scientist to avoid mobilization was uncovered in Kyiv.