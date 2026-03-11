Ukraine Plans To Restore 4 GW Of Power Generation Shmyhal
"Since the start of the heating season, 9 GW of generation capacity has been damaged. There are plans to restore approximately 4 GW," Shmyhal said.
The government also plans to implement a new architecture for energy security, which will include protection of critical infrastructure nodes, the creation of strategic reserves, and the development of an additional 1.5 GW of distributed generation. Ukraine intends to attract EUR 5 billion from international partners this year to support these efforts.Read also: Shmyhal and Swedish ambassador discuss expanding energy cooperation
The formation of reserves for rapid repairs is also being considered, and work is underway to obtain equipment from decommissioned European combined heat and power plants and thermal power plants.
According to Shmyhal, a unified portfolio of energy projects is being developed within the framework of the "Energy Ramstein" initiative.
The minister also noted that Ukraine continues working to expand the capacity for electricity imports from the European Union. Over the next two years, the capacity of cross-border power transmission lines is expected to increase to 3.5 GW.
In addition, Shmyhal said Ukraine and its partners plan to develop oil and gas projects, including the expansion of the Vertical Gas Corridor, the use of Ukraine's gas storage facilities, and the restoration of operations on the Odesa-Brody oil pipeline.
Earlier, Shmyhal said that following Russian attacks, less than 10 GW of generating capacity remains operational in Ukraine. At the same time, several European countries, including Latvia, Germany, and Austria, have decommissioned equipment that could be used for rapid repairs of Ukrainian thermal power plants and combined heat and power plants.
Photo: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram
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