Israel’s recognition of Somaliland triggers UN to hold urgent meeting
(MENAFN) The UN Security Council will hold an emergency session on Monday to address Israel’s recent recognition of Somaliland, amid anticipation that multiple members will voice criticism of the decision.
Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, stated on social media that the council meeting would provide a platform for “political discussions” and emphasized that Israel intends to “continue to act responsibly and with discretion, in order to strengthen cooperation with partners who contribute to regional stability.”
The recognition has faced broad international condemnation from countries across Africa and the Middle East, as well as from Türkiye and Pakistan. Regional organizations, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the African Union, have also criticized the move, citing violations of Somalia’s sovereignty.
