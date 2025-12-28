403
International Student Summit ISTSUM’25 discuss digital transformation
(MENAFN) The International Student Summit ISTSUM’25 took place on Saturday in Istanbul, bringing together experts to discuss the effects of digital transformation on individuals, society, and the workplace.
Hosted by the Bab-i Alem International Student Association at the Neslisah Sultan Cultural Center under the theme “Focus,” the event featured Anadolu as its global communications partner.
Ercan Akcan, president of the association, emphasized Türkiye’s growing role as both an educational hub and a safe haven for students, noting that the country now hosts around 350,000 international students. “However, for us, these numbers are not just statistics. Each student is an honorary ambassador of Türkiye in the world of tomorrow, a guarantee of peace and brotherhood,” Akcan said.
Speakers shared advice on education and lifelong learning. Burcu Kosem, head of the Turkish Red Crescent in Istanbul, encouraged students to pursue studies aligned with their personal interests rather than external pressures, while Prof. Sefik Suayb Arslan, director of the Institute for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at Bogazici University, highlighted that the learning process never ends.
ISTSUM General Coordinator Yasir Alkan explained the summit’s guiding theme: encouraging individuals to focus on their present work rather than dwelling on past regrets or anxieties about the future. “‘Are you in academia? Focus on your work. Are you in the business world? Focus,’” Alkan said.
The summit received support from the Federation of International Student Associations (UDEF), Fatih Municipality, and Turkish Airlines, and was organized with assistance from the Turkish National Agency and the European Union.
