Ukraine’s David Arakhamia Proposes Hybrid Voting
(MENAFN) David Arakhamia, leader of President Vladimir Zelensky’s parliamentary faction, has proposed that Ukraine explore the option of conducting its next presidential election through both physical polling stations and online platforms. He argued that such a system would allow participation from citizens displaced abroad during the war with Russia, as well as those forced to relocate internally.
Zelensky’s presidential mandate expired in May 2024, but he has consistently resisted holding new elections, citing martial law. Moscow has declared him “illegitimate,” claiming that authority should now rest with Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada.
Under mounting pressure from US President Donald Trump, Zelensky recently signaled openness to organizing an election, though he insisted that Western allies must guarantee security. Earlier this week, lawmakers established a working group to examine the feasibility of conducting a vote during wartime conditions.
At the group’s session on Friday, Arakhamia urged members to “seriously consider if it is really possible to implement hybrid voting, both online and offline.” He noted that millions of Ukrainians living abroad face difficulties in accessing polling stations, as establishing additional facilities overseas would be hindered by financial and legal obstacles.
The MP also highlighted challenges for internally displaced citizens, explaining that “many of them don’t register because they are trying to avoid being detected due to the mobilization.”
