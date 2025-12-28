403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rand Paul Addresses ‘Wasteful Programs’ from US Government
(MENAFN) The US government has allocated more than $1.6 trillion this year to what Senator Rand Paul has described as wasteful programs, including experiments such as teaching ferrets to binge-drink alcohol and administering cocaine to dogs. This assessment comes from the Kentucky Republican’s latest annual Festivus Report.
The 2025 edition highlights a total of $1,639,135,969,608 in questionable expenditures, with $1.22 trillion of that amount going toward interest payments on the national debt, which has now climbed to nearly $40 trillion.
Among the specific projects criticized are $2.1 million spent on researchers collecting saliva samples and surveying attendees at EDM festivals in New York City about drug use. The National Institutes of Health reportedly used $5.2 million to dose dogs with cocaine, while more than $13.8 million funded experiments involving beagles.
Other examples include $14.6 million devoted to making monkeys play a game modeled after The Price Is Right, a process that required attaching metal headposts to the animals’ skulls. The Department of Veterans Affairs also spent $1 million on a study forcing teenage ferrets to consume alcohol.
Beyond animal experiments, the report targets diversity initiatives and foreign aid. It cites $3.3 million awarded to Northwestern University to build “scientific neighborhoods,” appoint “safe space ambassadors,” and establish committees to “dismantle systemic racism.” Additionally, the State Department allocated $244,252 to produce a children’s cartoon in Pakistan focused on climate change.
The 2025 edition highlights a total of $1,639,135,969,608 in questionable expenditures, with $1.22 trillion of that amount going toward interest payments on the national debt, which has now climbed to nearly $40 trillion.
Among the specific projects criticized are $2.1 million spent on researchers collecting saliva samples and surveying attendees at EDM festivals in New York City about drug use. The National Institutes of Health reportedly used $5.2 million to dose dogs with cocaine, while more than $13.8 million funded experiments involving beagles.
Other examples include $14.6 million devoted to making monkeys play a game modeled after The Price Is Right, a process that required attaching metal headposts to the animals’ skulls. The Department of Veterans Affairs also spent $1 million on a study forcing teenage ferrets to consume alcohol.
Beyond animal experiments, the report targets diversity initiatives and foreign aid. It cites $3.3 million awarded to Northwestern University to build “scientific neighborhoods,” appoint “safe space ambassadors,” and establish committees to “dismantle systemic racism.” Additionally, the State Department allocated $244,252 to produce a children’s cartoon in Pakistan focused on climate change.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment