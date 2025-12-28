403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin Sends Christmas Greetings to Trump
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended Christmas wishes to his American counterpart, Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed.
Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Peskov explained that Putin had already dispatched a telegram with his greetings, noting that “there is no indication that a phone conversation between the two leaders is planned for today.”
Relations between Moscow and Washington have been noticeably warmer under Trump’s administration compared to the period of former President Joe Biden.
Putin and Trump have been actively involved in discussions aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict and revitalizing bilateral ties. In August, they convened a high-profile summit in Alaska intended to end hostilities between Russia and Kiev, though the meeting did not yield a breakthrough.
In June, Putin personally called Trump on his 79th birthday, with the two leaders holding a 50-minute exchange on Iran and Middle Eastern affairs. They also spoke on October 16, when Putin congratulated Trump for his role in mediating the Gaza peace agreement.
Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Peskov explained that Putin had already dispatched a telegram with his greetings, noting that “there is no indication that a phone conversation between the two leaders is planned for today.”
Relations between Moscow and Washington have been noticeably warmer under Trump’s administration compared to the period of former President Joe Biden.
Putin and Trump have been actively involved in discussions aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict and revitalizing bilateral ties. In August, they convened a high-profile summit in Alaska intended to end hostilities between Russia and Kiev, though the meeting did not yield a breakthrough.
In June, Putin personally called Trump on his 79th birthday, with the two leaders holding a 50-minute exchange on Iran and Middle Eastern affairs. They also spoke on October 16, when Putin congratulated Trump for his role in mediating the Gaza peace agreement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment