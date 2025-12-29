J&K: Rashtriya Rifles Starts Computer Cadre For 40 Youths In Banihal

In line with its continued commitment towards community outreach and youth empowerment, 12 Rashtriya Rifles (Grenadiers) organised the opening address of a Computer Cadre under Operation Sadbhavana at ACSA Institute, Banihal, on Monday.

The programme was attended by 40 students, including both male and female participants from the local area. The Chief Guest was Jamsheed Khan, the Zonal Education Officer (ZEO), Banihal. Representatives from the 12 Rashtriya Rifles, faculty members from the ACSA Institute, and students were also present.

Emphasis on Digital Era Skills

During the opening address, the speaker from the 12 Rashtriya Rifles emphasised the importance of computer education in the digital era. Emphasis was laid on developing fundamental computer skills, digital awareness, and responsible use of technology to enhance educational and employment opportunities for youth. Students were encouraged to remain disciplined, focused, and committed throughout the cadre.

Officials Commend Initiative

Addressing the gathering, the Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) of Banihal commended the 12 Rashtriya Rifles for its initiative to promote digital literacy among students. The Chief Guest emphasised the role of computer education in modern learning and career development and urged students to make the most of this opportunity for their personal and professional growth.

A Collaborative Effort for Youth Growth

Officials of the ACSA Institute, Banihal, expressed their gratitude to the 12 Rashtriya Rifles for organising the computer cadre and assured full cooperation for its smooth and successful conduct.

Participating students expressed enthusiasm and thanked the Indian Army for providing them with a valuable platform to acquire essential computer skills.

The computer cadre aims to bridge the digital divide and empower youth with the practical knowledge required in today's competitive world. Such initiatives by the 12 Rashtriya Rifles are intended to continue strengthening the bond between the Indian Army and the local community, fostering trust, cooperation, and a shared vision of progress and development.

