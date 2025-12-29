403
DGCA Chairman, British Ambassador Discuss Enhancing Coop.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- Head of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al-Humoud Al-Sabah met on Monday with the Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Kuwait, Qudsi Rasheed, to discuss ways to enhance cooperation in the field of civil aviation.
In a statement to KUNA, the DGCA said the meeting addressed opportunities for exchanging expertise and strengthening bilateral relations in a manner that supports the air transport system and facilitates passenger movement between Kuwait and the UK.
The statement added that both sides stressed the importance of continuing coordination and developing partnerships that serve mutual interests and contribute to achieving the highest standards of safety and efficiency in the aviation sector. (end)
