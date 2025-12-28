403
Pulse Candy Brings Global K-Pop Energy to India with Aoora
(MENAFN- PR Pundit) NEW DELHI | DECEMBER 26, 2025 — Pulse Candy, one of the flagship brands from the Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a leading FMCG conglomerate and multi-business corporation, today announced its high-decibel digital campaign featuring global K-Pop icon Aoora (Park Min-jun). This strategic partnership marks an evolution in Pulse's digital-first marketing journey by blending the global cultural phenomenon of K-pop with the brand's signature Indian tanginess.
Leveraging Aoora's massive popularity among Indian youth, the campaign has been designed to cut through the festive clutter and further establish Pulse Candy's resonance with the Gen-Z audience that seeks authenticity, energy and engaging content. The campaign is live from 24th Dec 2025 – 3rd Jan 2026, keeping the brand right at the centre of the digital conversations and celebratory moments of the season. The campaign brings a fresh, lyrical twist to the Tangy Pulse brand avatar, with Aoora delivering a fun, high-energy musical performance and a catchy hook step that blends the joy of Christmas with Pulse’s signature tangy vibe.
Speaking about the campaign, Arvind Kumar, Senior General Manager, Marketing, Confectionery, DS Group, said, “By partnering with Aoora for Christmas, Pulse Candy is continuing its tradition by staying ahead of the cultural curve by tapping into global pop movements. Our collaboration with Aoora is a step in that direction. By combining the worldwide phenomenon that is K-Pop with the fun that characterizes Christmas in India, we are not only launching a digital campaign but are instead creating a lyrical twist that will allow all our fans to co-create with us. This campaign mirrors Pulse’s own identity of being quirky, vibrant and universally loved.”
Central to the initiative is a social-native approach ideal for organic spread and high engagement. The campaign encourages users to create reels and short-form videos using the hook step. Going one step further to encourage participation and frequency of exposure, the brand has introduced a reward mechanic where the consumers that create the most innovative reels will have a chance to win Amazon Voucher worth Rs 2,000. Winners would be chosen through the festive window:
Pulse Candy has been leading the hard-boiled candy segment and has been a market leader for the past nine years. Since its launch in 2015, Pulse Candy has revolutionized the category with its unique format, consistently driving marketing efforts and providing memorable experiences to consumers. Additionally, not only has Pulse created unique marketing initiatives, it has also been a pioneer in adopting emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence.
About DS Group
The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group) is a one of the leading FMCG conglomerates and a Multi-Business Corporation with a strong Indian and International presence. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth. It has an extensive and diverse portfolio with presence in Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Mouth Freshener, Hospitality, Agri, Luxury Retail businesses, and other investments. Catch, Pulse, Pass Pass, Silver Pearls, Ksheer, Rajnigandha, Ovino, L’Opera, Le Marche, Birthright, LuvIt, Chingles, Golmol, Namah are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today.
As a corporate, DS Group is guided by a clear set of values that are built on a strong foundation of collective good to give back to society and protect the planet. The DS Headquarters has been awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification, under the USGBC (US Green Building Council) existing building O&M (Operation and Maintenance) program version 4.0. The DS Headquarters has also received LEED Zero Carbon Certification, by the USGBC. DS Group has aligned its financial performance with global ESG priorities with the launch of a pioneering Double Materiality Assessment across all businesses. Further demonstrating its environmental leadership, the DS Group has a water positivity index at 1.8 across its business units in 30 locations of India.
